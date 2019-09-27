VIDEO: Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Shows Up on LATE NIGHT SETH MEYERS

Bobby Flay came on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to kicks things off with a margarita before showing Seth how to elevate his tailgate parties with chunky guacamole and a pimiento cheese dip. Watch the clip below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

