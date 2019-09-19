VIDEO: Cast of THE UNICORN Discuss Dating Deal Breakers, Lying to Your Kids

The cast of CBS' newest comedy, The Unicorn, sits down to talk about dating dealbreakers and how parents lie to their kids.

Walton Goggins, Michaela Watkins, Ron Corddry, Maya Lynne Robinson, and Omar Benson Miller keep it real by copping to one life's universal truths: everyone lies to their children. They also ask were your glory days back in high school? Do you hang toilet paper the wrong way? And are those dating dealbreakers?

THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment. With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.





