VIDEO: CBS This Morning Shares a First Look at Major Lazer & Marcus Mumford's New Song

Musical trio Major Lazer, led by producer and DJ Diplo, collaborated with Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons for the first time on the new song "Lay Your Head on Me." The accompanying video features performers from 28 countries, all shot at home over the last month. "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason spoke with Diplo and Mumford to get an exclusive first look at the music video.

Watch below!

During the interview, Diplo spoke about social distancing from home saying, "I'm trying to pretend I still have a job, so I'm DJ-ing every Thursday, Friday and Saturday...I work in dance music a lot. And this is THE ONE time where there is nowhere for that to go...People can't go to bars and they can't dance, they can't go to festivals. So just to keep that part alive for young people to have some fun."



Marcus Mumford talked about the message of the song when he said, "I feel like it's a celebration of the human spirit...It's just people at home, like playing instruments, people dancing, people with their neighbors and spreading this message that we love in this song that we've done together. And yeah, I just think it's a celebration of people at home. And I love it."





