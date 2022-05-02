VIDEO: Bravo Shares SUMMER HOUSE Season Six Reunion Trailer

Bravo has shared the trailer for the SUMMER HOUSE season six reunion.

The temperature isn't the only thing heating up this Summer! Bravo is heading back to the Hamptons for the season six reunion of "Summer House," premiering on Monday, May 9 at 9pm ET/PT.

After spending last summer quarantined together, the housemates were back to their regular routine of hustling during the week in NYC and spending their weekends out East with epic parties, dramatic love triangles and of course, rosé all day.

Returning housemates this summer included Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson. The housemates were joined by new friends Andrea Denver, Mya Allen and Alex Wach and special appearances were made throughout the season by Craig Conover and Austen Kroll of Bravo's "Southern Charm."​​​​​​

Watch the new trailer here: