VIDEO: Beyonce's BLACK IS KING is Now Streaming on Disney+

Article Pixel Aug. 1, 2020  

Beyonce has officially released her visual album, titled "Black is King" exclusively on Disney+!

Black Is King, based on the music of "The Lion King: The Gift," will premiere two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney's global phenomenon, "The Lion King." The film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today's young kings and queens IN SEARCH OF their own crowns.

Watch an all new video featuring clips from the film below!

