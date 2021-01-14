VIDEO: Angela Bassett Talks Chadwick Boseman on THE TONIGHT SHOW
She also talks about the upcoming fourth season of her show 9-1-1.
Angela Bassett talks about meeting Chadwick Boseman for the first time, the television gig that started her career and the upcoming fourth season of her show 9-1-1.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
