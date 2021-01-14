Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Angela Bassett Talks Chadwick Boseman on THE TONIGHT SHOW

She also talks about the upcoming fourth season of her show 9-1-1.

Jan. 14, 2021  

Angela Bassett talks about meeting Chadwick Boseman for the first time, the television gig that started her career and the upcoming fourth season of her show 9-1-1.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Angela Bassett Talks Chadwick Boseman on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You