VIDEO: America Ferrera Talks About Her Final Episode oF SUPERSTORE

America Ferrera shares a story about her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars.

America Ferrera shares a story about the time her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars surprised her with a jean decorating party, talks about using her platform to educate and empower voters in the United States and explains how shooting her final episode of Superstore was a mess.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

