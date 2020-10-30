VIDEO: America Ferrera Talks About Her Final Episode oF SUPERSTORE
America Ferrera shares a story about her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars.
America Ferrera shares a story about the time her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars surprised her with a jean decorating party, talks about using her platform to educate and empower voters in the United States and explains how shooting her final episode of Superstore was a mess.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- BWW Exclusive: Watch Nina West's Halloween Parody of 'Hello' from THE BOOK OF MORMON
- VIDEO: Misty Copeland Surprises the Founder of 'Brown Girls Do Ballet' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Bowie Biopic STARDUST