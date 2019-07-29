VIDEO: Amazon Prime Releases Trailer for CARNIVAL ROW Starring Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne
Amazon Prime Video drops official Carnival Row teaser set to Billie Eilish's smash hit 'Bury a Friend.'
Watch the trailer below!
Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) star in Carnival Row, a series set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans - forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.
CARNIVAL ROW premieres August 30th on Amazon Prime Video.