VIDEO: Amazon Prime Releases Trailer for CARNIVAL ROW Starring Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne

Jul. 29, 2019  

Amazon Prime Video drops official Carnival Row teaser set to Billie Eilish's smash hit 'Bury a Friend.'

Watch the trailer below!

Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) star in Carnival Row, a series set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans - forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

CARNIVAL ROW premieres August 30th on Amazon Prime Video.

VIDEO: Amazon Prime Releases Trailer for CARNIVAL ROW Starring Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried And Ashley Park Put A MEAN GIRLS Spin On A Pop Duet
  • VIDEO: Watch the New Teaser Trailer For MODERN LOVE, Starring Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Gallagher, Jr., Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!
  • VIDEO: Betty Buckley Discusses the Current Political Climate
  • VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker Preview DOCTOR ZHIVAGO Concert

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup