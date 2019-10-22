VIDEO: Aaron Eckhart Stars in LINE OF DUTY Trailer

Saban FIlms has released the trailer for Line of Duty starring Aaron Eckhart, Courtney Eaton, Jessica Lu, Dina Meyer, with Ben McKenzie and Giancarlo Esposito.

Watch the trailer below!

Aaron Eckhart (Olympus Has Fallen) stars as Frank Penny, a disgraced cop looking for a shot at redemption. When the police chief's 11-year-old daughter is abducted, Frank goes rogue to try and save her. But to find the girl, Frank will need the help of Ava Brooks (Courtney Eaton), whose live-streaming news channel is broadcasting Frank's every move. While a city watches, Frank and Ava race against time in this explosive action-thriller.





