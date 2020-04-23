VIDEO: AMERICAN IDOL Top 20 Contestants Lend Their Vocals to Feeding America PSA

The "American Idol" Top 20 contestants came together for an exceptional performance of Bill Withers' "Lean On Me" for a PSA in support of Feeding America, featuring special appearances by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. The PSA debuted on ABC's "Good Morning America" this morning.

Watch the PSA below!

Head to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove for more information and to take action.

#FeedTheLove

Tune-in to "American Idol" Sunday, April 26 on ABC to watch the first-ever remote performances by the Top 20.

The stakes have never been higher as the Top 20 perform remotely for a spot in the Top 10 of "American Idol," SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. For the first time ever, "American Idol" reaches audiences in an all-new way, as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest, in-house mentor Bobby Bones and the Top 20 contestants participate from 25 different locations across the United States and Canada. Don't miss the remaining Idol hopefuls as they continue their journeys remotely, filming their performances on iPhones, singing their hearts out for a chance to win America's vote and ultimately the coveted season three crown!





