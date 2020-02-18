VIDEO: AMC Releases New Teaser for RIDE WITH NORMAN REEDUS

AMC released a new teaser for RIDE WITH NORMAN REEDUS season four, premiering Sunday, March 8 at midnight ET/PT.

Watch the teaser below!

Ride with Norman Reedus follows THE WALKING DEAD star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion - a fellow actor, musician or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road. This season's guests include Michael Rooker, Ryan Hurst, Milo Ventimiglia, Dom Rocket, Becky Goebel and Clifton Collins Jr. RIDE WITH NORMAN REEDUS is produced by Left/Right (This American Life, The Circus, James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction) with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anneka Jones serving as Executive Producers along with Reedus.





