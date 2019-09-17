TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS
VIDEO: ALL RISE Stars React To Strange-But-True Court Sentences

Sep. 17, 2019  

Was justice served? CBS quizzed the cast of the new courthouse drama All Rise to see if they could identify which of these punishments were handed out by a real judge and which we just made up.

Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles all tried their hand!

Watch the segment below!

Watch the series premiere of All Rise on Monday, Sept. 23 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

