VIDEO: AFI Movie Club Celebrates THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT

AFI AWARDS celebrates THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT with brand new content featuring the creator and star of the series. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the show to the AFI Movie Club audience. Creator Scott Frank takes the audience "Behind the Scene" in this series about a gifted orphan who transforms from a child prodigy to a world-class chess player.

Watch the "Behind the Scene" clip below.

"THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT soars above the notion that chess is for the few by capturing the attention of the world in heart-pounding, thought-provoking entertainment. Scott Frank's exquisitely stylish period piece embodies the rousing drama of a sports story with all the white-knuckle chills of a psychological thriller. Anya Taylor-Joy's performance is that of a Grandmaster - from her heart to her head to her hands - charting an addictive arc from abandonment to ambition, from the spark of mentorship to the embrace of genius and, ultimately, the triumph of 'checkmate.'" -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Elizabeth T. Vazquez, Screenwriting Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT.