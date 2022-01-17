VIDEO: ABC Shares PROMISED LAND Series Official Trailer

ABC has released the trailer for Promised Land. The new series is set to debut on Monday, January 24 at 10:01pm ET.

"Promised Land" is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley.

The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

"Promised Land" is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez. Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers. Executive producer Michael Cuesta will also direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch the new trailer here: