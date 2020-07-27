VICE Media Group Appoints Bea Hegedus to Lead New Distribution Group

Hegedus Was Appointed SVP, Global Head of Distribution

VICE Media Group (VMG), has appointed Bea Hegedus as SVP, Global Head of Distribution. The newly created role will lead the company's global distribution and licensing strategy with a focus on building new US domestic and international partnerships as the company looks to maximise the value of its vast array of IP around the world.

Hegedus, who will report to VICE Studios President Kate Ward, will be tasked with forging global distribution partnerships focusing on linear, OTT, SVOD and AVOD strategies via the distribution of all VICE's IP including programming from VICE TV and the recently announced VICE World News.

With unparalleled scale in documentary, lifestyle and news programming, this new division will be responsible for the distribution of VMG's library of over 900 hours of programming with hundreds of new hours added each year. Titles include VICE TV's top rated TV show Dark Side of the Ring, the Emmy award-winning VICE News Tonight, upcoming weekly talk show with journalists Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, HATE THY NEIGHBOUR with Jamali Maddix, Karley Sciortino's Slutever, and the award-winning documentary Gaycation with Ellen Page.

Alongside a dedicated team, Hegedus will work closely with VICE Media Group's 35 offices around the world, to build on its already successful content partnerships, such as with All4 in the UK, Bell in Canada, AMC International in Iberia and Hulu in Japan - delivering distribution partnerships backed by strategic marketing, driving impact and access to VICE's young and highly engaged audiences around the world.

Announcing the appointment, Kate Ward, President of VICE Studios, said: "We are delighted to welcome Bea to VICE. Establishing a dedicated distribution group as part of Vice Studios will allow us to supercharge our distribution efforts and deliver stronger and more strategic global partnerships bringing more of VICE's powerful programming to an even greater number of viewers, platforms and channels around the world. In doing so we will further maximise the value of our IP and investment in premium programming."

"VICE is renowned for making compelling, engaging and original content that reaches young people on a global level, all of which has undisputable appeal to international broadcasters and streaming platforms," said Hegedus. She added: "It is a unique and exciting opportunity to join the company at this time and I look forward to working with Kate, the Studios team and the wider VICE Media Group."

Hegedus, most recently was at ITV Studios where she was Vice President of Global Scripted Content charged with leading the company's scripted strategy, financing premium high-end drama content and managing international co-productions. During her career, she has worked on both sides of the creative and commercial divide starting out in production and going on to hold a variety of senior executive and advisory roles at companies including Pinewood Pictures, Lionsgate, MTG (NENT) and FOX TV Studios. Hegedus is an active member of BAFTA, a judge at the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and received the International Emmy's Joan Wilson Drama award during her initial career as a producer.

With the addition of the new distribution business, VICE Studios cements its place as a major player on the international production and distribution stage with 130 projects in production and development across all genres and formats internationally.

Related Articles View More TV Stories