VIDEO: Ken Marino, Joe Manganiello, and Malin Akerman Star in the Trailer for THE SLEEPOVER

Netflix has shared the trailer for the new film The Sleepover, releasing globally on Netflix on August 21, 2020.

The film stars Sadie Stanley, Maxwell Simkins, Ken Marino, Cree Cicchino,Lucas Jaye, Karla Souza, Enuka Okuma, Erik Griffin, with Joe Manganiello, and Malin Åkerman!

In this family adventure-comedy, Clancy (Sadie Stanley) and her kid brother Kevin (Maxwell Simkins) discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Malin Åkerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. When both their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot's (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they'll never forget. The Sleepover is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3).

