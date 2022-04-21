Universal Pictures to Release Chris Pine's DOULA Starring Troian Bellisario

On June 20, 2022, the all-new comedy movie DOULA will be available to rent or own in the U.S. on all major digital platforms.

Troian Bellisario ("Pretty Little Liars") stars in this delightfully dry and witty comedy about a pregnant couple who reluctantly hires a male doula, from director Cheryl Nichols ("Cortez").

After dating for a matter of months, thirty-somethings Deb (Troian Bellisario) and Silvio (Arron Shiver) are expecting their first child. When their elderly midwife, Penka, passes away suddenly, Silvio makes the hasty decision to hire Penka's son, Sascha (Will Greenberg), as their live-in doula.

Deb is nonplussed, as Silvio didn't consult her before hiring, but before long, Sascha's unconventional style wins her over. As Deb and Sascha grow closer, and the pregnancy nears its inevitable conclusion, Silvio starts to feel like the odd man out. His continued efforts to exert control over the pregnancy lead to a blow-up fight in which he forces Deb to choose between him and Sascha.

Rounding out the cast is Chris Pine, who stars as Deb's doctor, with Amanda Walsh, Ally Maki, Elyse Levesque, Alex McKenna and Robert Baker.

DOULA marks the first feature film produced by Chris Pine and his new production company Barry Linen Motion Pictures, produced in association with Vacation Theory and Universal Pictures Content Group.

Speaking about the release, producer Ian Gotler says: "The moment we read Arron's script, we knew we had something special. Troian, Arron, Will and the entire cast have done an amazing job bringing both humor and heart to subject of modern pregnancy."

Producer Chris Pine adds "Making Doula was a dream come true. It's written by one of our best friends, directed by one of our best friends, starring a bunch of our best friends. The film was a ton of fun to make and we hope audiences see that when they're watching it."

Ahead of its release on June 20, Seattle International Film Festival will host the world premiere of DOULA on April 20, 2022.