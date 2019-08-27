Universal Kids Presents the US Premiere of MIGHTY MIKE

Universal Kids, the TV network that playfully celebrates kids' everyday adventures, announces the U.S. debut of "Mighty Mike" premiering on Monday, September 2 at 3pm ET/PT. Starting on September 3, the series will shift to its regular timeslot airing weekdays at 5pm ET/PT.

About the show: Everyone's favorite and sophisticated pug, Mike, who longs for a quiet life has suddenly found himself protecting his home from a wild bunch of furry intruders while his owners are away. Meanwhile, all he wants to do is impress the neighbor's dog, Iris, which proves to be a difficult task when he's constantly challenged by troublemakersin his way. Can Mike find a way to save the day, and simultaneously win over Iris' heart?

Characters:

Iris (The Neighborhood Dog)

She is the most beautiful dog in THE NEIGHBORHOOD and Mike is head over heels in love with her.

Freddy and Mercury (The Raccoon Brothers)

Freddy: He is creative and a trickster.

Mercury: He is clumsy and loves to cause trouble.

Fluffy the Kitten (The Family Kitten)

He is oblivious to danger causing Mike to consistently run to his rescue.

Athos, Portos and Aramis (The Turtles)

They love nothing more than being active and exploring the world outside their terrarium, turning the house into their own personal sports field resulting in Mike having to clean up their damage.

Universal Kids represents the world of NBCUniversal family brands. As a kid-focused ecosystem with great TV content at the center, Universal Kids is programmed for the 2-12 year old audience, with a fresh mix of animated content, unscripted entertainment, and proven international hits. Launched in September 2017 and available in over 59 million homes, Universal Kids is available for kids and families across all platforms, including on air, online, On Demand and via mobile with the Universal Kids app.





