USA Network Reveals Premiere Date for THE PURGE and TREADSTONE

This fall, usa network will bring blockbuster action to television every Tuesday. Starting October 15, the suspense commences with THE PURGE Season 2 premiering at 9/8c, followed by the debut of the new series TREADSTONE at 10/9c.

Brand new behind-the-scenes footage of THE PURGE and TREADSTONE, both based on popular film franchises, can be viewed below!

Based on the hit movie franchise, THE PURGE revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Season 2 explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge. From Blumhouse Television and UCP, the second season of the anthology series opens on Purge night but dives deeper than ever before in to what THE PURGE world looks like the other 364 days of the year. THE PURGE Season 1 was USA's #1 scripted series in P18-49, P25-54 and P18-34 in 2018 1.

THE PURGE Season 2 is executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco, who executive produces along with his partner for Man in a Tree, Sébastien K. Lemercier; Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum. Additionally, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, from the film franchise, serve as executive producers under the Platinum Dunes banner, as does Thomas Kelly. The series is a co-production between Blumhouse Television and UCP.

From a producer of the "Bourne" franchise, TREADSTONE is an action-packed thriller set amidst the CIA BLACK OPS program Operation Treadstone. TREADSTONE explores the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season of TREADSTONE follows sleeper agents across the globe as they're mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions.

TREADSTONE is produced by UCP and developed by and executive produced by Tim Kring. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner executive produce on behalf of Captivate (Bourne franchise).





