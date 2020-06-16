USA Network Renews THE SINNER for Season 4

USA Network today announced a fourth season pickup of its acclaimed, Golden Globe(R)-nominated limited series, THE SINNER. Bill Pullman will return to reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose. At the helm, Derek Simonds will return as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple and Charlie Gogolak. From UCP, THE SINNER's fourth installment is slated to return in 2021.

"THE SINNER has struck a chord with audiences with its signature 'whydunnit' style," said Chris McCumber, President, usa network & SYFY. "In Season 4, we're excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman's beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery."

THE SINNER's debut season was the year's #1 new cable series of 2017, and garnered multiple award nominations including an Emmy(R) nomination (for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Jessica Biel), two Golden Globe(R) nominations (for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Jessica Biel), and two Critics' Choice(R) Award nominations (for Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, and Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series). THE SINNER's second season garnered a SAG nomination (for Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Bill Pullman) and a Critics' Choice(R) Award nomination (for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for Carrie Coon). THE SINNER's third season, starring Matt Bomer, ranks as USA's #1 original series YTD in key demos and is the year's USA's #1 original series across all platforms among total viewers (3.032MM P2+)*.

