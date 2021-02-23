U.S. Virtual Theatrical Release Announced for Brazilian Film MY DARLING SUPERMARKET

Cinema Tropical has announced the U.S. virtual theatrical release of the Brazilian documentary film My Darling Supermarket (Meu Querido Supermercado), the auspicious debut feature by Tali Yankelevich. Her witty and humorous portrait of a Brazilian supermarket opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Film Forum in New York City, followed by other cities nationwide.

A production by Brazil's Casa Redonda, in co-production with Denmark's Good Company Pictures and Brazil's Mão Direita, My Darling Supermarket had its world premiere in the IDFA Competition for First Appearance and has successfully played in numerous film festivals including MoMA's Documentary Fortnight, Visions du Réel, Edinburgh, Thessaloniki, Guadalajara, and DOXA, among others.

A charming and witty portrait of a grocery store in São Paulo, My Darling Supermarket follows the day-to-day lives of its employees-a panoply of workers steeped in the confining space of the store. Humor, drama, mystery, romance-and even quantum physics-coexist alongside milk cartons, meat cuts, bar codes, and security cameras as these individuals try to subvert the mundane and cope with the drudgeries of low-wage labor.

