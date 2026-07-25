Robby Hoffman & Gabby Windey on How They Met and Growing Up Poor on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

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Comedian Robby Hoffman and television personality Gabby Windey appeared together on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW for an extended interview that covered the story of how they first met, with a twist: both the actual account and Hoffman's own version of events. The conversation ranged from the lighthearted to the personal, with the two guests offering competing narratives about their introduction before turning to more substantive ground.

Beyond the meet-cute storytelling, Hoffman and Windey spoke openly about growing up poor and the paths that led each of them to their respective careers. Hoffman discussed getting into comedy, offering a candid look at the background that shaped her perspective and material. The extended format gave the conversation room to move between humor and genuine reflection.

Windey, known for her appearances on reality television, and Hoffman, a stand-up comedian, made for an unlikely but candid pairing on the daytime program. The interview leaned into the contrast between their backgrounds and personalities, with the meet-story format serving as a springboard for broader personal disclosure.

THE Drew Barrymore SHOW has featured a range of guests in extended interview formats this season, including Bryan Cranston, who appeared on the program to share the story of how he first met his wife, covering similar territory around personal origin stories and relationships.

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