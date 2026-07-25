Coco Jones Discusses New Single 'Body So Tea' and Upcoming Album on GMA3

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Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones sat down with GMA3 to discuss her new single, "Body So Tea," and the upcoming album she has been working toward, giving the daytime audience a closer look at where her music career is headed. The conversation centered on the new material and what the single signals about the direction of the forthcoming project.

Jones has built a rising profile as a recording artist, earning Grammy recognition that placed her among the more prominent voices in contemporary R&B. Her visibility has grown through a series of high-profile television appearances, including a live performance on the GOOD MORNING AMERICA Summer Concert Series, where she delivered her song HERE WE GO to the program's outdoor audience.

The GMA3 appearance focused on "Body So Tea" as the lead piece of new music ahead of her album, with Jones speaking to the work behind the release and what listeners can expect from the broader project when it arrives.

Jones's recent GMA Summer Concert Series performance of HERE WE GO, previously covered by BroadwayWorld, underscored her continued presence on the program as she moves into this next phase of her recording work.

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