Jennie on BLACKPINK's Journey and What Keeps the Group Together

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BLACKPINK member Jennie joined Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW for a conversation centered on the K-pop group's journey, offering her perspective on how the internationally recognized act has evolved and what has kept the members connected. The appearance also included a lighter segment in which Hudson tried a selection of Korean snacks, with Jennie guiding the host through the tasting.

Jennie is one of four members of BLACKPINK, the South Korean group that has built one of the largest global fanbases in contemporary pop music. Her appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW gave her a platform to speak directly about the group's trajectory and the experiences that have shaped their career as a unit.

The Korean snack segment added a cultural exchange element to the visit, with Hudson reacting to the flavors in real time as Jennie introduced each item. That kind of interactive moment has become a recurring feature of THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW, pairing substantive conversation with playful, audience-friendly segments that give guests room to share something personal beyond their professional work.

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW has featured a range of guests across its recent tapings, including Wayne Brady discussing his children following in his entertainment footsteps and an improv challenge with Hudson on the studio floor.

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