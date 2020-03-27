Two-Time Oscar Winning Engineer Jim Houston Has Passed Away

Mar. 27, 2020  
Jim Houston, a decorated pioneer of motion imaging technology, computer animation, and digital restoration, passed away this week at age 61.

He was part of the team awarded the AMPAS Scientific and Engineering Award for the development the CAPS film animation production system, and won the award a second time for his work on the digital restoration Rosetta process.

He is also the recipient of SMPTE's Technicolor/Herbert T. Kalmus Award for "leadership and contributions in the application of digital technologies to motion picture production processes."

He was the co-chair of AMPAS's ACES Project Committee and was a member of its Science and Technology Council.

Houston's 34 year career included contributions to Sony Pictures Entertainment, Pacific Title & Art, Walt Disney Feature Animation and Samsung Research America.




