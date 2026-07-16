Twenty One Pilots Bring Back Concert Film with Interactive Online Event

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Following its theatrical debut earlier this year, GRAMMY-winning Twenty One Pilots are bringing back their IMAX concert film, Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, starting August 8, powered by Kiswe. To celebrate the film’s launch, the band will also be hosting an online watch party on August 8, featuring a Q&A with Tyler and Josh after the screening.

Tickets are available now here. Along with the release, the band has announced an accompanying live concert album, More Than We Ever Imagined (Live in Mexico City), out August 7 on DSPs and available for pre-order now at store.twentyonepilots.com.

The film and live album were captured during their Mexico City show, where they performed to 65,000 attendees at a sold-out stadium during The Clancy World Tour in 2025. The film saw a limited release across only 833 theaters domestically, coming in at #4 at the domestic box office.

Along with a post-premiere Q&A with Tyler and Josh, the viewing event on August 8 allows fans from around the world to watch the film simultaneously and take part in interactive engagement features including live chat. Following the watch party, the film will be available for on-demand purchase until August 22.

The accompanying live album will be available August 7 and features recordings from the Mexico City performance. More Than We Ever Imagined (Live in Mexico City) is available for pre-order now in several limited-edition formats: a Digipak CD, a 2LP red vinyl in a gatefold jacket, and a Deluxe Photo Book Edition 2LP. The Deluxe Edition is a hardcover photobook complete with oversized accordion-fold pages with live photography and artwork, along with a collection of oversized prints.

In 2025, Twenty One Pilots released their latest album, Breach, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with over 200k units in its first week alone, marking the biggest rock debut of the decade and the biggest week in vinyl sales for a rock record since tracking began in 1991. They also traveled the world performing over 100 headline shows across Europe, Australia, South America, and North America. The band sold out stadiums around the globe, including the biggest show of their career in Mexico City and their upcoming All Points East performance, which will host 45,000 fans.

Most recently, the band announced a hometown show at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 17 with Death Cab For Cutie joining as support. This marks the biggest U.S. headline show of their career at 62,000 fans, which the band sold out in less than one hour. For more details, visit here. Currently, Twenty One Pilots are on the road for a major international festival headlining run that also includes three US dates at Oceans Calling, Shaky Knees, and Austin City Limits.

Photo Credit: Fabien Kruszelnicki

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