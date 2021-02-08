Tubi And FOX Launch 'Free Like Tubi Week' Beginning Today

Tubi, FOX's free streaming platform, kicked off its first-ever week of "free," beginning today, February 8. Free Like Tubi Week, a week-long multiplatform program, treats consumers to a variety of giveaways spanning across television, radio, digital and mobile devices, as well as local drive-ins and food delivery. Partners include Pandora, Zynga, Postmates, Roku and Spotlight Cinema Networks, as well as daytime and late-night television staples THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Tubi and FOX's Free Like Tubi Week will feature the following - all free for consumers:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Tubi will sponsor ad-free listening through the week on the country's largest streaming music provider, Pandora. Additionally, listeners will have free Video Plus Access throughout the week.

Tubi will give mobile app players free rewards on leading mobile game provider Zynga, if users watch and engage with sponsored Tubi video content.

Tubi will unlock the paywall on Ad Age, giving readers complimentary access.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Tubi and Postmates will launch a "National Pizza Day" partnership to celebrate the special day and Free Like Tubi Week in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Free pizzas will be delivered in those markets while supplies last.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Leading up to Valentine's Day, from February 10-12, radio stations in top markets across the country will give away flowers and restaurant gift certificates to callers willing to share their dating fails. Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Memphis and Charlotte will be taking part.

Tubi will host free Amazon Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote device giveaways.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Tubi will partner with THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW on a must-watch moment, during which one lucky player takes a popcorn quiz and goes on a search for the correct title in a huge bucket of popcorn. Additionally, 100 winners on Ellen's IG (@theellenshow) stories will receive Visa gift cards, courtesy of Tubi.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Tubi will give away one VIZIO 55" V-series SmartCast TV and one VIZIO V-series V21-H8 Soundbar.

Tubi and Spotlight Cinema Networks will celebrate Valentine's Eve with free concessions for the first 20 movie-going cars at THE ARENA Cinemalounge in Hollywood, The Frida Cinema in Los Angeles, as well as the Skyline Drive-In and Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in New York City.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Tubi will host free Roku Express device giveaways.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15

To wrap up Free Like Tubi Week, Guillermo, from Jimmy Kimmel Live, will treat the audience to free giveaways.

*Additional giveaways all week on FOX show Twitter handles, including THE MASKED SINGER (@MaskedSingerFOX), THE MASKED DANCER (@MaskedDancerFOX) and NAME THAT TUNE (@NameThatTune)

**All giveaways will be mentioned on Twitter @Tubi and @FOXTV