Tribeca Fall Preview Series Announces HBO Max's LOVE LIFE Event

Tribeca Enterprises today announced the latest event to its Tribeca Fall Preview series, a screening and conversation with the mega-talented team from the Max Original romantic comedy anthology series Love Life.

The event will take place on October 24th at 7:00 pm at the DGA Theater located at 110 West 57th Street. This is the second event announced for Tribeca Fall Preview which kicked off on September 22nd with the world premiere of The Many Saints of Newark. Love Life is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

"Love Life is a fresh look at the many ups and downs of modern-day relationships," said Cara Cusumano, Tribeca Festival Director and VP of Programming. "Following a stellar cast of characters in present day New York, the series is also a love letter to our great city making it the perfect addition to the Tribeca Fall Preview series."

Premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, October 28th, season two focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper). After his marriage unexpectedly implodes, Marcus is forced to rebuild his life brick by brick, hoping to find a love that will last, once and for all. Love Life stars Harper, Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris "Comedian CP" Powell. Season one's Anna Kendrick, who also executive produces, will appear in season two.

The series is co-showrun by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams. Boyd, Bedard and Williams serve as executive producers with Anna Kendrick, William Jackson Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.

Tribeca will host a preview screening of the first two episodes of season two followed by a conversation with William Jackson Harper, Punkie Johnson, Chris "Comedian CP" Powell, Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, Rachelle Williams and Paul Feig. Additional cast members may be added.

Tribeca Fall Preview reflects the programming Tribeca is known for: entertaining, thought-provoking and often surprising. Tribeca has been a springboard for emerging voices, as well as a crucial forum for established filmmakers. Tribeca Fall Preview will continue this tradition with a series of events that represent excellence in all mediums of entertainment.