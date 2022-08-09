Trevor Noah's BEYOND THE SCENES Podcast Returns For Season Two

The NAACP Image Award nominated podcast Beyond the Scenes, hosted by THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH correspondent Roy Wood Jr., is back for a second season, kicking off with its premiere episode "The Plight of the Flight Attendants" featuring EMMY nominated Daily Show writer and frequent flier, Kat Radley, and the International President of the Association of Flight Attendants, Sara Nelson.

They discuss the drive to unionize Delta flight attendants, how the #MeToo movement impacted the airline industry, staff shortages and flight cancellations, and their worst flying experiences. The podcast stems from a segment that aired on The Daily Show, "Throwdown Air: An Airline for A**holes". New episodes are available every Tuesday on all audio platforms.

Originally launched in July 2021, Beyond the Scenes has been wildly popular with fans for its deep dive conversations around topics like reproductive rights in America, gun culture, and Black representation in film and TV. The new season comes on the heels of The Daily Show's 7-EMMY nominations, the most since Trevor became host as well as the most nominations of any late-night franchise this year.

Imagine The Daily Show, but deeper. Host Roy Wood Jr. dives further into segments and topics covered on THE DAILY SHOW - from racial injustice to gun control to K-pop. Each week, he's joined by Daily Show writers, producers, correspondents, as well as outside experts to unpack a different topic or segment in a way that's hilarious, nuanced, and compelling. Beyond the Scenes features a rotating cast of THE DAILY SHOW correspondents including Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Ronny Chieng, and Michael Kosta, as well as contributors Jordan Klepper and Lewis Black. New episodes every Tuesday.