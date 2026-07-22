Travis Scott Visits THE TONIGHT SHOW to Discuss THE ODYSSEY and the World Cup

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Travis Scott sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to cover two distinct topics: his experience attending the World Cup, including receiving a signed jersey from soccer star Erling Haaland, and his role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film THE ODYSSEY, for which he is both a cast member and a contributor to the film's music.

Scott described the moment he received the call from Nolan about joining THE ODYSSEY, a story that became one of the more memorable segments of the interview. He also recounted the Haaland jersey exchange, which connected to the broader World Cup conversation that has run through several recent episodes of the program. Erling Haaland has been a recurring figure in THE TONIGHT SHOW's World Cup coverage, including a segment in which Tom Holland discussed sliding into Haaland's DMs and the soccer star's eventual response.

Scott's dual role in THE ODYSSEY, as an actor and music creator, places him among a cast that includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong'o, all of whom have appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW in recent weeks to discuss the film. Holland, Damon, Zendaya, and Nyong'o previously sat down together on the program to talk about the scale of the production's physical sets and how each of them learned they had been cast.

As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Scott's appearance was part of a week of guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW that also included Zendaya, Shania Twain, and Christopher Nolan himself.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o Talk THE ODYSSEY on TONIGHT SHOW

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