Travel Channel Set to Premiere Live Ghost Hunt From Salem, Massachusetts

On Friday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, Travel Channel will premiere "Haunted Salem: Live" - a special four-hour LIVE ghost investigation in and around the historic city, led by a team of the network's biggest paranormal stars. The immersive, multiplatform event will investigate ghostly activity at three historic locations tied to the infamous Salem Witch Trials of the late 17th century: the Ipswich Gaol, the Proctor House and Rockafellas. Teams will simultaneously lead separate investigations around the city as they seek to expose the hauntings that have plagued this notable city for hundreds of years. The night will culminate with a séance conducted simultaneously by the teams from each of the three locations.

The all-star team includes Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman ("Portals to Hell"), Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey ("Kindred Spirits"), Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey ("Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests"), Dave Schrader and Cindy Kaza ("The Holzer Files"). The special event is hosted by Jamie Kaler.

Throughout the four-hour event, six live on-location video feeds will run on Travel Channel's Facebook Live feed. Eagle-eyed viewers can comment on any findings and activity they spot in real time, participating in THE HUNT and helping direct the team where to investigate next, along with digital host James B. McDaniel. Fans can join the investigation on Twitter using #HauntedSalemLive, where Travel Channel will be live-tweeting all of the action and showcasing fan tweets on live TV! For more on the special, visit TravelChannel.com.

Featured Locations:

· Ipswich Gaol - the location where prisoners were held that were condemned to die for practicing witchcraft.

· The Proctor House - home of John Proctor, the first male accused and hanged for practicing witchcraft.

· Rockafellas - the site of the original meeting house where over 150 people, including farmer Giles Corey, were accused and ordered to stand trial for practicing witchcraft. Giles Corey is believed to have cursed the entire village after he was tortured to death for his crimes.

About the Team

Jack Osbourne of "Portals to Hell" is a paranormal investigator and adventurer who has documented harrowing face-to-face encounters with the unexplainable in some of America's darkest and most remote regions.

Katrina Weidman of "Portals to Hell" is a paranormal researcher and investigator. She has worked on hundreds of cases of unexplained supernatural phenomena and interviewed thousands of witnesses alongside world-renowned paranormal researchers.

Amy Bruni of "Kindred Spirits" is a paranormal investigator and researcher with a passion for helping people reclaim their lives from the mysteries of the unknown, and helping families reach the spirits of their loved ones.

Adam Berry of "Kindred Spirits" is a paranormal investigator. His interest in the paranormal was ignited by an extremely haunting personal experience in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, after which he began investigating to bring answers to those experiencing strange activity.

Chip Coffey of "Kindred Spirits" is a psychic, medium and paranormal investigator. His psychic abilities manifested when he was a young child. He works full time as a psychic and medium and has conducted thousands of readings for clients all around the world.

Dalen Spratt of "Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests" is a paranormal investigator and is addicted to history, both inside and outside the paranormal. He had his first paranormal encounter as a young child and it has stuck with him ever since.

Juwan Mass of "Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests" is a paranormal investigator with a passion for helping people and finding answers. He first delved into the paranormal at age 12, and is a natural born explorer.

Marcus Harvey of "Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests" is a paranormal investigator with an uncanny ability to provide peace and hope to those frightened by the paranormal.

Dave Schrader of "The Holzer Files" is a paranormal investigator who became fascinated by the unexplained at an early age. He has traveled the world IN SEARCH OF the truth behind some of the most terrifying claims of the supernatural.

Cindy Kaza of "The Holzer Files" is a psychic medium who had her first encounter when she was just 10 years old. She is continually searching for the truth about her gifts and testing the limits of her multi-faceted abilities, including "automatic writing" in which she allows the dead to communicate with her directly via free-form writing.

"Haunted Salem: Live" is produced by MAK Pictures for Travel Channel. For MAK Pictures, the executive producers are Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Jeff Sells and Eddie Delbridge. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Christine Shuler, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.

"Haunted Salem: Live" premieres Friday, October 4 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.





