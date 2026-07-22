Tracee Ellis Ross Visits TODAY to Discuss EVERY BRILLIANT THING Broadway Debut

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Tracee Ellis Ross sat down with TODAY to discuss two major projects currently occupying her time: Season Two of her docuseries SOLO TRAVELING, in which she explores destinations around the world and reflects on the pleasures of her own company, and her recent Broadway debut in the Tony Award-nominated play EVERY BRILLIANT THING.

A six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, Ross is best known to television audiences for her work on BLACK-ISH. Her Broadway debut in EVERY BRILLIANT THING marks a significant career milestone. Ross began performances on July 7, 2026, taking over the role from Mariska Hargitay for the production's final five-week extension at the Hudson Theatre.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING is an interactive solo play in which the central character looks back on their life through a list of every wonderful and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Ross's run at the Hudson Theatre is scheduled through August 9, 2026. On TODAY, she spoke about what drew her to the piece and what the experience of making her Broadway debut has meant to her, alongside her reflections on the solo travel adventures documented in Season Two of her docuseries.

BroadwayWorld has covered Ross's Broadway debut extensively, including first-look photos and performance footage. Photos of Ross taking her bows in EVERY BRILLIANT THING are available here.

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