Tori Spelling Premieres All New TV Series @HOME WITH TORI Exclusively on VIZIO

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) TODAY unveiled the exclusive world premiere of the all new lifestyle series, @Home with Tori, sponsored by a collection of household name brands. Starring iconic actress, producer and creator, Tori Spelling, each new episode of the 10-part TV series will be available weekly on VIZIO's WatchFree+ streaming service.

This new VIZIO Features offering brings viewers into the home life of Tori Spelling as she navigates all the joys and challenges of being a mother of five, a producer, actor and celebrity with fans across the globe. The 30-minute episodes will feature a variety of special celebrity guests and surprises.

"I love what we've created for VIZIO audiences with @Home with Tori, and I can't wait to welcome them into my home for a peek into the fun, chaotic and memorable experiences with my family and friends," said Spelling. "This season promises to be full of flavor and flair that will add a little spice to your everyday life."

This VIZIO Features exclusive premiere on WatchFree+ is the latest in a partnership initiative with content studios that gives VIZIO viewers early access to unique programming while also providing brands with exclusive advertising opportunities. @Home with Tori includes branded content integrations from Mattel, Hilton and Party City, and will provide advertisers with a broad range of advertising opportunities, from co-branded homescreen promotions to episodic title sponsorships and more.

@Home with Tori premieres exclusively on WatchFree+, VIZIO's free streaming service with more than 250 premium channels and 5,000 on demand movies and shows spanning 13 content genres, from news, movies and sports to kids and family, music and reality.

Known for her iconic role in the hit series, 90210, Spelling co-hosts Messyness on MTV and the 90210MG podcast on iHeart Radio with bestie Jennie Garth. She was the co-creator and EP for the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot BH90210 on Fox and appeared in the scripted BET+ series, Bigger.

In collaboration with VIZIO, @Home with Tori is the first original production from MyTime Movie Network, a female-focused network of channels that's available in 19 countries and 6 languages and is produced by Jacob Nasser, who most recently produced SECOND CHANCE at Love for (Hallmark) and Twice Bitten for (BET+).

