Lauren Cohan Discusses the Maggie-Negan Dynamic in THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY

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Lauren Cohan sat down with the hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about the complicated dynamic between her character Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan in THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY. The conversation centered on how two characters with a deeply fraught history have come to form an unlikely bond in the AMC spinoff series.

Cohan is best known for her long-running role as Maggie Greene in THE WALKING DEAD franchise. THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY follows Maggie and Negan as they navigate a zombie-overrun Manhattan, a premise that puts the two former adversaries in close and sustained proximity, forcing the show to examine what, if anything, can exist between them after years of conflict.

During the appearance, Cohan spoke specifically about how the writers have approached the Maggie-Negan relationship in DEAD CITY, describing the bond between the two characters as something that developed organically from the circumstances the series places them in. The conversation gave her a chance to reflect on what makes that pairing compelling to play opposite Morgan.

BroadwayWorld has previously covered THE WALKING DEAD franchise, including a report on actress and playwright Danai Gurira discussing early conversations about adapting THE WALKING DEAD into a Broadway musical.

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