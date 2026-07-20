Tom Holland Visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Discuss SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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Tom Holland sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, offering fans a look at what to expect when the film arrives in theaters. Holland spoke about the new installment and what the story holds for Peter Parker in this chapter of the series.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY picks up with Peter Parker four years after the events of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, with Holland and Zendaya both returning to the franchise. The film also features Tony Award nominee Sadie Sink in her franchise debut, along with Jon Bernthal and Liza Colón-Zayas. The cast and filmmakers gathered atop Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City for a photo call ahead of the film's release.

The film follows Peter Parker as Spider-Man navigating a world that no longer remembers him, with the pressure of watching his former friends move on sparking a change in Peter that he may struggle to control. SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for sequences of action and violence and some language, and is set to open exclusively in movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the film's Hudson Yards photo call, as well as Jon Bernthal's GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance, in which the Emmy winner discussed bringing the Punisher to the big screen opposite Holland in the upcoming Marvel film.

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