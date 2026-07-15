Tom Holland Plays Cyclops Beer Pong with Jimmy Fallon to Celebrate THE ODYSSEY

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Tom Holland and Jimmy Fallon squared off in a game of Cyclops Beer Pong on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, a themed competition staged to mark the release of Christopher Nolan's film THE ODYSSEY. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, features the two going head-to-head in the custom game built around the film's mythological subject matter.

THE ODYSSEY is Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, which follows the hero Odysseus on his long journey home after the fall of Troy. Holland appears in the film alongside a cast that includes Matt Damon and Jon Bernthal, with Robert Pattinson playing the villain Antinous.

Holland's appearance is part of a dedicated week of THE ODYSSEY cast visits to THE TONIGHT SHOW. NBC announced the special programming block, scheduled for the week of July 13-16, welcoming multiple stars from the film to Studio 6B in New York.

Holland previously sat down with Fallon during the same visit to discuss being ignored by soccer star Erling Haaland and filming fight scenes with Damon and Bernthal. Matt Damon also spoke about the production in a separate interview, calling THE ODYSSEY the hardest film he has ever made.

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