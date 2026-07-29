Tom Holland Gets Schooled by NYC Elementary Kids on CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE

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Tom Holland traded his usual work for a day in front of a classroom, appearing on GOOD MORNING AMERICA's recurring segment CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE, in which celebrities take over teaching duties at an elementary school. Holland's stop brought him to P.S. 37 in New York City, where he stepped in as substitute teacher for a group of young students.

The segment is built around watching famous faces adjust to the classroom setting, often with students taking the opportunity to put their celebrity guest through the paces. Holland's visit followed that same format, placing him in front of a room of elementary school kids rather than a film crew.

The appearance offered a lighter, off-script look at Holland outside of his usual press circuit, focused entirely on his time interacting with the P.S. 37 students.

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