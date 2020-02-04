Tom Hiddleston Will Star on Netflix's WHITE STORK
Variety reports that Tom Hiddleston will star on "White Stork," a new political thriller at Netflix.
Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject of a vetting process by Asher Millan.
Chris Dunlop created the series, and also writes and executive produces. Kristoffer Nyholm is at the helm.
Tom Hiddleston's theater credits include: Hamlet, Coriolanus, Ivanov, Othello, Cymbeline, The Changeling. His film credits include: Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Early Man, Thor: Ragnarok, Kong: Skull Island, I Saw The Light, High-Rise, Crimson Peak, Thor: The Dark World, Only Lovers Left Alive, Exhibition, The Avengers, War Horse, The Deep Blue Sea, Thor, Archipelago, Unrelated.
