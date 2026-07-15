Tom Hiddleston Discusses POMPEII: OUT OF TIME on Good Morning America

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POMPEII: OUT OF TIME brought Tom Hiddleston to Good Morning America, where the actor sat down to discuss his National Geographic docudrama series exploring the ancient Roman city in the hours before and during the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

The three-part series, produced by Plimsoll Productions, blends scripted cinematic drama with investigative documentary storytelling, examining the final hours of Pompeii nearly 2,000 years ago. Hiddleston serves as host throughout the series.

POMPEII: OUT OF TIME is set to premiere on National Geographic on July 22 at 9/8c. The series marks Hiddleston's latest foray into documentary narration and hosting, following his work narrating the Apple TV+ natural history series PREHISTORIC PLANET.

Hiddleston, an Olivier Award winner, is also set to return to the stage in fall 2026, when he and Hayley Atwell will reprise their performances as Benedick and Beatrice in Jamie Lloyd's production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING on Broadway, transferring from London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane for a limited 10-week run.

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