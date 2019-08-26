Todd Haynes' DARK WATERS Will Have Limited Release in November
Deadline reports that Todd Haynes' latest feature film will get a limited release this fall, right before Thanksgiving.
"Dark Waters," inspired by a true story, follows a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything - his future, his family and his own life - to expose the truth.
Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins will star alongside Ruffalo. Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman round out the all-star cast.
Todd Haynes directed critically-acclaimed "Carol," along with musical films "Velvet Goldmine" and "I'm Not There." He is known for experimenting with form and linearity.
