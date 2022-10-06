Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tindersticks Announce Soundtrack to Clarie Denis' New Film STARS AT NOON

Tindersticks Announce Soundtrack to Clarie Denis' New Film STARS AT NOON

The soundtrack to Claire Denis’ new film Stars at Noon that will be released on October 14.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  

The acclaimed English group Tindersticks announced the original motion picture soundtrack to Claire Denis' new film Stars at Noon that will be released on October 14 via City Slang in conjunction with the film's US release via A24.

With the announcement, Tindersticks released the soundtrack's ravishing title track "Stars at Noon" along with an official video pulling directly from the film and starring Margaret Qualley (The Maid, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood) and Joe Alwyn (Conversations with Friends).

Stars at Noon is a romantic thriller directed by Claire Denis, based on the 1986 novel The Stars at Noon by Denis Johnson, starring Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prix.

Since her 1996 feature Nénette and Boni, Denis (High Life starring Robert Pattinson, Beau Travail) has worked in some capacity with Stuart Staples of Tindersticks on the distinctive music in her films, through conventional scoring or bespoke numbers written for specific scenes. These include the ominous title track for the horror-thriller Trouble Every Day (2001) and the mournful "Put Your Love in Me" for the neo-noir Bastards (2013).

For Stars at Noon, Denis sent Staples the screenplay, followed by the Denis Johnson novel. "Stuart's first reaction to the material is always important to me," explains Denis. "As a musician, and the artist he is, he gives me advance knowledge about the story, like he's one step ahead of me at all times." Staples wrote the song "Stars at Noon" on holiday and sent it to Denis via email while she was in pre-production on the movie. Denis remarks, "He boosts my confidence when he sends music, opening up new and wider landscapes to consider in movies."

Earlier this year, Tindersticks released Past Imperfect - The Best of Tindersticks '92 - '21, a collection of works from their 30+ years as a band along with one new song "Both Sides of The Blade'' that was written for Claire Denis' film Avec amour et acharnament that was released earlier this summer. The Stars at Noon original motion picture soundtrack is their first collection of new material following 2020's Distractions.

Watch the new music video here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Bentley Robles And Gregory Dillon Drop New SingleBentley Robles And Gregory Dillon Drop New Single
October 5, 2022

Despite promises to play nice, Robles and Dillon realized they both had some impeccable break-up credentials to boast. The two quickly channeled their experiences into 2 minutes of pure viral pop-punk IDGAF energy that lends to the likes of Gayle’s “ABCDEFU.” Listen to the new single now!
Disney+ Night Comes to DANCING WITH THE STARS Next WeekDisney+ Night Comes to DANCING WITH THE STARS Next Week
October 5, 2022

The 13 remaining couples immerse themselves in the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more for an unforgettable “Disney+ Night” full of dazzling performances. The night will feature music from Hamilton, High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, Encanto, Mary Poppins, The Greatest Showman, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Show, Hercules, and more.
Interview: Sarah Brightman Reacts to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closing & Hollywood Walk of Fame StarInterview: Sarah Brightman Reacts to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closing & Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
October 5, 2022

Sarah Brightman will be honored with the 2,736th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of her first Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian. BroadwayWorld caught up with Brightman to discuss the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, what to expect from her upcoming Las Vegas concerts, and her thoughts on The Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway.
TVOD Share 'Alien' SingleTVOD Share 'Alien' Single
October 5, 2022

Brooklyn-based experimental disco-punk outfit TVOD (Television Overdose) kicks off a trifecta of new singles with the release of the first track, 'Alien.' A jangly, intergalactic ripper, 'Alien' lurches forward with entrancing synths, distorted vocal stylings, and tight drum sequences. A la Post Animal, it's a psychedelic trip into the vortex.
Pop Innovator BAYLI Shares New Single 'act up'Pop Innovator BAYLI Shares New Single 'act up'
October 5, 2022

Brooklyn artist and songwriter BAYLI today returns with her new single ‘act up’ via her own self-titled label. The single arrives with a vibrant video shot in BAYLI’s native NY by director Kimber-Lee Alston. Dressed in the freshest fits, the playful love story sees BAYLI cross the city as she tries to win her girlfriend back.