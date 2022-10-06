Tindersticks Announce Soundtrack to Clarie Denis' New Film STARS AT NOON

The acclaimed English group Tindersticks announced the original motion picture soundtrack to Claire Denis' new film Stars at Noon that will be released on October 14 via City Slang in conjunction with the film's US release via A24.

With the announcement, Tindersticks released the soundtrack's ravishing title track "Stars at Noon" along with an official video pulling directly from the film and starring Margaret Qualley (The Maid, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood) and Joe Alwyn (Conversations with Friends).

Stars at Noon is a romantic thriller directed by Claire Denis, based on the 1986 novel The Stars at Noon by Denis Johnson, starring Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prix.

Since her 1996 feature Nénette and Boni, Denis (High Life starring Robert Pattinson, Beau Travail) has worked in some capacity with Stuart Staples of Tindersticks on the distinctive music in her films, through conventional scoring or bespoke numbers written for specific scenes. These include the ominous title track for the horror-thriller Trouble Every Day (2001) and the mournful "Put Your Love in Me" for the neo-noir Bastards (2013).

For Stars at Noon, Denis sent Staples the screenplay, followed by the Denis Johnson novel. "Stuart's first reaction to the material is always important to me," explains Denis. "As a musician, and the artist he is, he gives me advance knowledge about the story, like he's one step ahead of me at all times." Staples wrote the song "Stars at Noon" on holiday and sent it to Denis via email while she was in pre-production on the movie. Denis remarks, "He boosts my confidence when he sends music, opening up new and wider landscapes to consider in movies."

Earlier this year, Tindersticks released Past Imperfect - The Best of Tindersticks '92 - '21, a collection of works from their 30+ years as a band along with one new song "Both Sides of The Blade'' that was written for Claire Denis' film Avec amour et acharnament that was released earlier this summer. The Stars at Noon original motion picture soundtrack is their first collection of new material following 2020's Distractions.

Watch the new music video here: