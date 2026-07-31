Timothy Olyphant Reveals He Requested a Personalized Mug on LATE NIGHT

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Timothy Olyphant sat down with Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk about his history visiting the show, revealing that he has drawn on Meyers' cue cards during past appearances and requested his own personalized show mug. The conversation blended those recurring bits with talk of his newest film and television projects.

Olyphant used the appearance to reflect on his rapport with Meyers, built up over multiple visits to the program. That familiarity has produced running gags between the two, including Olyphant's habit of leaving his mark on Meyers' cue cards, a detail he brought up again during this latest sit-down.

Beyond the personal anecdotes, Olyphant discussed his current work in film and television, giving Meyers and viewers a sense of what he has been working on most recently. The mug request added another lighthearted thread to a conversation that mixed behind-the-scenes show business with career updates.

Olyphant has made previous memorable visits to the program, including an entrance that drew big laughs from Meyers and the studio audience, underscoring his comfort with the show's format and his ongoing back-and-forth with the host.

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