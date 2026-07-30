Carey Mulligan Wore Her Royal Medal to a World Cup Match
The actress also reflected on receiving her title from King Charles III.
Carey Mulligan told Seth Meyers she wore her royal medal to a World Cup match, recounting the moment during a visit to LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS. The actress used the appearance to walk through the experience of receiving a royal title from KING CHARLES III and how she ended up sporting the honor at a soccer match while supporting England.
Mulligan also discussed her work with Oscar Isaac during the conversation, offering the host a glimpse into their collaboration. She additionally looked back on filming Pride and Prejudice, giving viewers a sense of how that project has stayed with her over the years.
The stories gave Meyers and Mulligan room to move between lighthearted material, like the medal-at-the-match anecdote, and more reflective moments tied to her past film work. The appearance blended personal history with career reflection rather than focusing on a single new project.
The segment aired as part of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS' regular weeknight broadcast on NBC, with the episode also available to stream on Peacock.