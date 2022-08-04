Tim Realbuto Will Judge Actor Competition For 2022 First Frame International Film Festival

Award winning stage and screen actor, Tim Realbuto (Yes; Bobcat Moretti), will be THE HEAD judge for an actor demo reel and audition competition, hosted by the 2nd annual First Frame International Film Festival. The event will take place this December 12th to 14th in Los Angeles, CA. The festival screens all types of films in all genres, and it awards screenwriters and actors with production deals and meetings with talent representatives.



Actors from around the world are encouraged to submit monologues, auditions, scenes or reels for the chance to win a speaking role in an upcoming Different Duck Films production as well as one month of free PR.



In a statement, festival founder and award winning filmmaker Rob Margolies said "We aren't necessarily looking for the actor with the most credits. If a non-actor presents us with an interesting monologue that shows natural potential, they can go on to win the whole thing." Win or lose, all submitters will receive feedback from Margolies, worth more than the entry fee alone.

Actors are encouraged to submit via FilmFreeway.com/FirstFrameIFF for a fee of $39. Monologues, scenes and reels under five-minutes will be accepted. The top ten contestants will then be asked to learn a new monologue and will perform it online hosted by Filmocracy on December 15th for Realbuto, Margolies, and a third celebrity judge to be announced soon.