The Third Hour of TODAY is Heading to Nashville

The 3rd Hour of TODAY is hitting the road and heading to Music City. Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and special guest Kathie Lee Gifford will host the entire hour live from Nashville, Friday, November 22, 9 a.m. ET.

The show will broadcast in front of a live audience from local hotspot Pinewood Social, located at Trolley Barns in Rolling Mill Hill. Special guests include COUNTRY MUSIC star Jimmie Allen.

The 3rd Hour of TODAY will highlight Nashville's thriving local scene including its restaurants, bars, shops and music. Several of the city's finest chefs will join the program to showcase classic Nashville dishes and local fare. Prior to the live broadcast, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dryer toured the popular 12 South and East Nashville neighborhoods, in a segment that will air during the program.

Additionally, the volunteers of Second Spoon, a nonprofit organization founded by Vanderbilt University's quarterback Mo Hasan, will appear on the show to highlight their efforts to feed Nashville's homeless community.





Related Articles View More TV Stories