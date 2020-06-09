The Portable Acting Coach 3.0 is Now on Amazon

The Portable acting Coach 3.0 is now available on Amazon. With new contact and updated sections, this is a great resource for the beginning and experienced actor as well as a great tool for acting teachers and coaches. Here is the description from the back cover.

"The Portable Acting Coach brings the concepts of acting into an easy to understand format. Written to be accessible to both the experienced and beginning actor.Delve into the principles of acting with Intention, Obstacle, Tactic. Beats and Pauses, Given Circumstances, and Action. Explore Voice and Movement. Learn how to add more to your characters through Private Moments, Animal Work, and Observations. Get introduced to Shakespeare, Suzuki, and Stage Combat. Go from start to finish with Creating a Character, Audition Technique, Self-taping, Rehearsals & Performances, and much more. Share in the knowledge compiled by one actor's journey from community theatre and training to professional actor and acting coach. Having this book is like having a personal acting coach in the palm of your hand."

You may also download the Read-only PDF from www.ActorsTrainingGround.com and save $15 by using THE CODE ATG2020.

