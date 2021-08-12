The ON! Channel Names Celeste Moze'e As New Director Of Creative

The ON! Channel has announced that Celeste Moze'e will Join the ON! Creative team as Director of Creative. "Celeste Moze'e is a talented Creator and Producer whose vision, I believe, will bring a lot to the ON! Table. She gets our vision, as we get hers, and her enthusiasm and know-how I believe will be a game changer for ALL THAT we have planned for the future. " Stated ON! CEO and Founder Maurice Woodson.

Moze'e, an actor, Producer, Director and Author, who is also the creator and host of Mondays with Ms Media, will be tasked with overseeing, producing and acquiring nitch ON! exclusive content and Originals. "I'm excited for the challenge and appreciative of the opportunity. I believe in ON! and understand that it holds a unique position in the world of Streaming. I'm proud to be a part of ON!' and I look forward to helping to push it forward into its next stage," stated Celeste Moze'e. "I'm ready."

The ON! Channel is a Black owned streaming service which unapologetically streams the best in award winning, award nominated and celebrated diverse and inclusive originals, films, series, live events and so much more.

For more information contact:

contact@theonchannel.com

www.theonchannel.com

www.twitter.com/ONchannel_TV