The History Channel Expands Popular ALONE Franchise With Two New Series

The HISTORY® Channel expands the footprint of its popular survival series "Alone" with two new series extensions from Leftfield Pictures, "Alone: The Skills Challenge" where three former 'Alone' participants compete head-to-head in creative build challenges devised by one of their peers, and "Alone: Frozen" where six of the strongest participants from past seasons of 'Alone' will begin their survival journeys just as the fierce North Atlantic Winter is about to begin in Labrador, Canada for a chance to win their share of the $500,000 prize.

Twelve episode series "Alone: The Skills Challenge" premieres on Thursday, August 4 at 10:30PM ET/PT before moving to its regular timeslot of Thursdays at 10PM ET/PT and eight-episode series "Alone: Frozen" premieres on Thursday, August 11 at 9PM ET/PT. Additionally, new one-hour special "Alone: Frozen Before The Freeze" premieres on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:30PM ET/PT and will give an inside look at new series "Alone: Frozen" and reintroduce the six 'Alone' veteran participants undertaking this extreme challenge.

Each episode of "Alone: The Skills Challenge" will feature three former participants from 'Alone' competing in survival build challenges devised by another former participant. Using only basic tools and the natural resources around them, only one survivalist will be deemed the winner, proving they have the skills needed to thrive in the wilderness. Competitors will be judged on their ingenuity, execution, and completion of each task.

From elevated shelters to hand-crafted ovens to watercraft, each episode is self-filmed by the survivalists and will feature some of the most impressive builds ever seen. Returning survivalists of "Alone: The Skills Challenge" include Callie North (season three), Lucas Miller (season one), Amós Rodriguez (season seven), Britt Ahart (seasons three and five), Jordan Jonas (season six), Joel Van Der Loon (season seven) and Clay Hayes (season eight).

In "Alone: Frozen," six of 'Alone's strongest participants from past seasons return to put their survival skills to THE TEST for a second time. Dropped off on the frigid North Atlantic Coast of Labrador, Canada just as winter is setting in, and battling howling winds, constant rain, and North America's most fierce cold-weather predators, survivalists will set out to last fifty days in a location with the densest population of Polar Bears in the United States and face extreme conditions worse than any previous season of Alone.

With just a few supplies and their previous experiences to learn from, the survivalists who go the distance will win their share of the $500,000 cash prize. Returning survivalists of "Alone: Frozen" include fan favorites Greg Ovens (season three), Woniya Thibeault (season six), Callie Russell (season seven), Mark D'Ambrosio (season seven), Amós Rodriguez (season seven) and Michelle Finn (season eight).

Season nine of "Alone" is currently airing on Thursdays at 9PM ET/PT only on The HISTORY® Channel. You can catch up on past episodes and seasons of 'Alone' by visiting The HISTORY® Channel website here.

"Alone: The Skills Challenge" and "Alone: Frozen" are produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Leftfield Pictures (an ITV America company). Shawn Witt, Ryan Pender and Dan Bree serve as executive producers for Leftfield Pictures on "Alone: The Skills Challenge." Zachary G. Behr and Amy Savitsky serve as executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel. Shawn Witt, Ryan Pender and Chet Burns serve as executive producers for Leftfield Pictures on "Alone: Frozen." Zachary G. Behr serves as executive producer for The HISTORY® Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for both the series and the format for "Alone" as well as for "Alone: The Skills Challenge" and "Alone: Frozen." Currently, "Alone" is airing with great success and a passionate fan base in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and with additional markets soon to be announced.

Watch the promo for the new series here: