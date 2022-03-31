The Coda Collection Introduces New Way To Experience Concert Films With The Coda Companion

Today, the subscription music-centric streaming channel The Coda Collection introduces The Coda Companion, a first-of-its-kind second screen experience that unites concert films on the channel with the untold or rarely heard stories that surround and enrich those films.

The Coda Companion is filled with a trove of engaging must-know artist facts, band history, lyrical notes, and exclusive ecommerce opportunities delivered seamlessly in real time through your phone via a mobile app that syncs to your stream on The Coda Collection channel. Inspired by everything from Behind the Music to the VH1's beloved Pop-Up Video, The Coda Companion serves up details music fans crave plus the essential context artists deserve. The Coda Companion app is available here as a free download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

The Coda Companion debuts alongside today's release of night one of Metallica's much-anticipated anniversary concerts "Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE," two separate concert films delivered with all-new, re-edited & remixed audio. Night two of the momentous concert films will arrive with a second unique Coda Companion experience on April 7th.

For these concerts, The Coda Companion sourced facts and insight that even devout fans of the band might not know about from two longtime members of the band's crew - Dan Braun, Creative Director and Scenic Designer who has been with the band since 1994, and Zach Harmon, Backline Manager who was recruited back in the mid-1980s. Also available on The Coda Companion now is The White Stripes' 2005 "From The Basement," with more content from The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, Carole King, The Grateful Dead and more launching soon.

The Coda Companion is a natural next step for The Coda Collection. The channel offers a brilliantly curated selection of concert films, music documentaries and episodic series. From Dave Grohl's critically acclaimed documentary What Drives Us to titles with Jimi Hendrix, PJ Harvey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Rolling Stones, Wu Tang Clan and more, their content has made them the streaming destination for music lovers since launching last year. Alongside the channel, The Coda Collection also hosts an editorial website to provide deeper context alongside each piece of content that lives on the channel.

Recognizing that a growing portion of viewers use their phones while watching content on The Coda Collection, the Coda Companion seeks to engage viewers with an immersive mobile experience. Just as music fans turn to Shazam when they want to know the name of the songs they are hearing, music fans can turn to The Coda Companion to reveal the stories behind titles they are watching on the channel.

The app is enabled via audio signatures, serving as digital imprints of the entire film's audio track, which contain information that allows the Coda Collection app to recognize any part of a supported film. These signatures are transferred to the app and leveraged in conjunction with Apple's Shazamkit SDK to sync the user to their current position. Once you've opened the app, The Coda Companion syncs to wherever you are in the concert film, unfurling a series of content cards that reveal insight into the film as you watch it across topics ranging from lyrics to gear to trivia to custom merch available for purchase and more.

Watch the demo for the new experience here: