The Black List and Google Announce Storytelling Fellowship Recipients & Mentors

Today, The Black List has REVEALED the five chosen fellows for the 2020-2021 Black List & Google Storytelling Fellowship. The inaugural fellowship was formed as a way to provide financial and creative support to writers who have not been previously compensated for script-writing work in their film or television careers. Aligned with The Black List's mission, the Fellows epitomize diversity across age, race, gender, and the genres and subject matter in which they write.

This Fellowship was created in partnership with Google as part of an ongoing commitment to amplifying marginalized voices and highlighting perspectives from historically underrepresented communities. The fellowship will aid in the development and execution of new original feature film scripts or television pilots that highlight contemporary stories and perspectives from historically underrepresented communities. More information on each recipient can be found below.

Each of the six selected writers will receive $20,000 (two are part of one writing team and will receive $10K each) as a means to finance their creative process for six months. The intention is that this grant will allow them the liberty to hone in on their work and finalize their feature screenplays or teleplays. The Black List and Google are also pairing each fellowship recipient with a screenwriting mentor. Confirmed screenwriting mentors include Max Barbakow (Palm Springs), Andy Siara (Palm Springs), Marja Lewis Ryan (The L Word, The Four-Faced Liar), Erica Rivinoja (South Park, The Last Man on Earth, Marry Me), and Nina Pedrad (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm).

"We are grateful to be in partnership with Google on our first-ever Storytelling Fellowship to help invest in and champion the work of diverse, underrepresented creators, part of the Black List's core mission," said The Black List founder Franklin Leonard. "The talented Storytelling finalists announced TODAY vary by age, race, background, and interests, but have one thing in common - their exceptional ability to tell authentic stories. The Black List and Google can't wait to see their finished products and help share them with the world."

"The six outstanding screenwriting fellows Google selected with our partners at THE BLACKLIST exemplify the diverse and creative minds that should have an equitable opportunity to be heard in Hollywood," said Elle Roth-Brunet, Google Assistant's Global Head of Entertainment & Marketing Partnerships. "It was our goal in initiating the Storytelling Fellowship to provide mentorship opportunities and economic sustenance to an extremely talented group of individuals who would otherwise may not have the access or the resources, to have their stories told on a larger scale."